Before the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna train service

It will be recalled that the Federal Government shut down train operation along the Abuja-Kaduna railway following a terror attack on 28th March, 2022, to curtail the terrible act and rescue the people in captivity. Undoubtedly, the outcome of the attacks was very bad and most of the abductees returned home in batches as the kidnappers refused to release them uniformly. Nonetheless, the nature of the release has thrown many of them into a precarious situation that up-to-date some of them are in the hospital receiving medical attention.

In the first instance, eleven passengers were freed on the 11th of June, and seven passengers on the 9th of July. Also, four passengers were freed on the 25th of July, and another five were released on the 2nd of August. Similarly, seven passengers were freed on the 10th of August and another four were released on the 19th of August and the final set of twenty-three was released on Thursday the 6th of September 2022.

This indicates that the victims have suffered a lot before regaining freedom from the hands of their kidnappers. Therefore, it is good for the Federal Government to tighten security on the said route to protect people from falling into the hands of these kidnappers again. This is to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

Though the minister has said that there will be huge security forces to be operating along the route, it is important to have them on ground in checking the safety of the route before the commencement of rail service.

Sherif Bukar Gambo, Borno.