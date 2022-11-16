Burden of human trafficking 

The right of individuals to move around freely and be in charge of their lives should be enjoyed without restrictions by anyone, while people trying to infringe upon such rights should be rightfully dealt will. The Auxiliary Catholic Bishop of Abuja, His Lordship Most Rev. Anselm Umoren, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Damian Dodo, and the Director of Public Enlightenment, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Arinze Orakwue, have urged the National Assembly to provide the legislative framework for the courts to confiscate the assets of human traffickers.

The United Nations defines human trafficking as the induction by force, fraud, or coercion of a person to engage in the sex trade, or the harbouring, transportation, or obtaining of a person for labour service or organ removal. Human trafficking can be divided into three major categories; sex trafficking, labour trafficking.

Human traffickers should however be not treated lightly. Strict measures should continually be meted out. While speaking, Dodo who is the pioneer chairman of NAPTIP, said: “We need a legislative framework that will enable the courts not only to confiscate the proceeds of human trafficking, but to also begin to implement the concept of restorative justice. So, it is not enough for the government to confiscate the proceeds of human trafficking, the victims of this evil crime should benefit from the proceeds.”

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimated that 40.3 million victims are trapped in modern-day slavery, among which 24.9 million were exploited for labour, while15.4 million were in forced marriage. This phenomenon has inflicted excruciating pain, bitter memories and the untimely death of its victims. Children and young adults are often sold or sent to areas with the promise of a better life but instead encounter various forms of exploitation.

The government has a major role to play in ensuring that this menace is properly dealt with.

Success James, University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

The necessary funds and maximum support needed must be put in place to strengthen the fight against human trafficking.

In his speech, NAPTIP’s Director of Public Enlightenment, Arinze Orakwue, regretted that trafficking undermined the human capital development of the nation and promised that whoever takes advantage of those who can’t fight back would be brought to justice. Freedom of persons should be one of the Nation’s topmost priority, while strictly penalising offenders should be taken with a strict sense of responsibility.