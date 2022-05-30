Call for re-run in Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency APC primary election baseless, unfounded — Reps member

Following controversies that trailed the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Ado-Odo Ota Federal Constituency, the member representing the constituency at the National Assembly, Jimoh Ojugbele, has described as baseless and baseless, calls for a rerun of the election.

Ojugbele, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen, said he won the election held on Friday in spite of a “slight disruption for a few minutes” by thugs who shot guns at the venue.

Ojugbele wonders why there would be a call by a politician he didn’t name for a re-run in the election in which he secured 41 out of the 43 votes cast by accredited delegates.

He noted that any aggrieved aspirant can seek redress by approaching the party’s appeal committee which can advise the National Working Committee to organise a re-run.

It will be recalled that at the rescheduled election on Sunday, thugs also invaded the venue towards the end of the election and carted away ballot boxes in the full glare of the security operatives.

In the statement, Ojugbele said: “The request for a re-run by an aspirant who lost an election because he is not popular is baseless, laughable and can best be imagined as such call is unfounded in law and a flagrant disregard to the party constitution.





“The primary conducted at Alamuwa Grammar School by the assigned returning officer, Tunji Ibitokun was without any controversy and was done in substantial compliance with the party constitution, electoral guidelines and Electoral Act.

“According to the final results as announced by Tunji Ibitokun, Hon. Ojugbele scored 41 votes out of the 43 accredited delegates and Hon. Tunji Akinosi came a distant second with 2 votes.

“Any attempt to conduct an election not sanctioned by the National Working Committee after it has been heard and decided by the Appeal Committee will only amount to an exercise in futility and a nullity.”

