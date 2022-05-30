UPDATE: 11 injured as explosion rocks Kogi

Eleven persons have been injured as the ancient town Kabba, Kogi west senatorial district of Kogi State again witnessed another explosion on Sunday night at a beer parlour.

It was reliably gathered that the explosion occurred at about 9.15 pm on Sunday night at a bear parlour joint opposite the police station.

This is the second explosion in that community in one month.

The first explosion which generated controversies as to whether it was a bomb or a gas cylinder, occurred on May 11 at a beer parlour around Lewu Junction in Kabba Town.

While lives were lost out of the 16 persons affected in the first explosion, this time around, no person was affected besides the property.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya who confirmed the incident to the newsmen in Lokoja, said there was no casualty.





The police spokesperson explained that the explosion happened at one Omofemi Bar at Okepadi Quarters, Kabba, around 9.15 pm on Sunday.

“As it is now, there is no casualty, but only chairs and tables and the building is affected by the yet to be determined nature of the explosion.

“Already the Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Egbuka, has directed our DC Investigations and the Bomb detective Squad to move to the scene to ascertain the very nature of the explosion.

“The police is on top of the situation as our officers and men drafted to the area have cordoned the place until investigation reveals the real cause of the explosion.

“It’s very unfortunate that criminal elements are out to disrupt the prevailing peace we are enjoying in Kogi.

“We shall not rest until we bring to book such elements and let them see the need for maintenance of peace in our society,” he warned.

Aya called on the people of Okepadi and Kabba to be calm and go about their normal duties without any fear as the police were on top of the situation.

Meanwhile, the management of Kabba General Hospital has said that it has received no fewer than 11 persons, including the owner of a bar, who was injured on Sunday during an explosion in Kabba.

“Shortly after the blast, 11 persons, including the owner of a beer parlour, were taken to this hospital for medical attention”, Dr Ibrahim Sule, Head of the X-Ray Unit,” told newsmen.

The hospital management said that the owner of the bar where the explosion occurred, Mrs Omofemi Oyehunwa, was taken to X-Ray Unit to do a test on her buttocks.

“As you can see, she is out of the X-Ray Unit, walking by herself, which shows that she’s fast recovering from the injury she sustained on her buttocks,” Dr Sule said.

Oyehunwa expressed concern about the attack on her business premise, describing it as “wicked and deadly.

“Only God saved my life from the blast.

“I give thanks to God that I am not just alive but I can still walk in spite of the injury I sustained.

“I am grateful that nobody died in the blast,” she said.

She called on the government and the police, in particular, to ensure that the culprits are found, arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to other criminal elements in the state.

Meanwhile, the President of Kabba Development Union, Mr Emmanuel Ajibero, who visited the scene of the blast and the bar owner in her hospital bed, decried the explosion.

“This explosion that occurred the second time in this Kabba town in a space of 18 days is callous and unacceptable to us the citizens of Kabbah-Bunu Local Government Area.

“We want the government and the security agencies to rise to the occasion and do something drastic about these attacks and secure our lives and property from criminal elements,” Ajibero pleaded.

