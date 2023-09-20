A 23-year-old man arrested for kidnapping in Edo State has expressed regret for his actions because the baby cow he bought with the proceeds of the crime died while he was attempting to hide it from his father.

The suspect, who identified himself simply as Sulie and was born and raised in Okada town in Edo State by a Fulani herder, was among 28 individuals paraded today by the Edo State Police Command for various crimes ranging from kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms, cultism, armed robbery, and defilement.

He admitted to conniving with others, one of whom he said is already in prison custody, to abduct a cocoa farmer in Ogbese village, Ovia North East local government area of Edo State, last year.

The suspect also mentioned that a ransom of N2.3 million was collected from their victim, and he received a share of N300,000.

“My role was to show them the roads after we kidnapped him. They gave me N300,000. I used N150,000.00 to buy a calf, and I gave N20,000.00 to my small friend to buy clothes because he is also working with us to look after cows in Okada town.

“I also bought medicines for the calf, and I used the remaining money to buy shoes and shirts. I kept the small cow with my friend so that my father would not see it and start asking me where I got the money to buy it.

“Painfully, the baby cow died. Now I have been arrested. I regret ever listening to my friends who asked me to join them to kidnap the man,” he stated.

According to the police spokesman in Edo State, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, operatives of the Anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crimes Unit apprehended him and his cohort following a high-tech-driven investigation.

SP Chidi added that the suspects would be charged accordingly.

