Cabinet reshuffle: Otti swears in two new commissioners, one adviser

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Tuesday made a minor reshuffle of his cabinet, swearing in two new commissioners and a special adviser.

The newly Commissioners are; Dr. Mrs Salome Nkemakolam Obiukwu – Ministry of Trade and Commerce, Architect Chiemela Charles Uzoije – Ministry of Housing which was separated from Lands and Prince Christian Enweremadu, who serves as Special Adviser on Agriculture.

The former commissioner for Lands and Housing, Chaka Chukwumerije is now the Commissioner for Lands and Mr. Kingsley Nwokocha, the former Commissioner for Ministry of Trade and Commerce was redeployed to the Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

Speaking, Otti said his government is constantly on the lookout for new ideas and resources that would accelerate the attainment of the outcomes that it seeks, reiterating the stand of his administration on zero tolerance to corruption and corrupt activities.

“Our administration has zero tolerance for corruption and practises that take away from the public. We shall not hesitate to do what has to be done whenever credible evidence of compromise and bad behaviour is presented to us,” he said.

He urged them to live above board as public officers with the understanding that their appointment is a call to serve, and “not an invitation to a banquet”, adding “you have so much to do, especially now that we have gone past the halftime mark in the first term of this administration”.

Otti said the appointments align with his strategy of broadening the scope of performance, pointing out, “what we are doing today aligns perfectly with our broad strategy of periodically injecting fresh ideas to enrich the quality and broaden the scope of our performance as an administration.

“Our unyielding commitment is to transform the social and economic experiences of our people by leading with sincerity, sensitivity to the yearnings of the public and a genuine desire to make a difference. Over the last 28 months, we have gone to different parts of the world to hire quality talents to help us achieve this noble objective”, and expressed his optimism that the appointees would make excellent additions, not just in their specific operational zones, but for the entire government.

Responding on behalf of others, the Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Dr. Mrs Salome Nkemakolam Obiukwu thanked Gov. Otti for appointing them and assured of their loyalty to his administration as well as abiding by their oath of office and allegiance.

