How Nigeria’s new academic curriculum will be implemented — Sources

Despite much noise about the introduction of a new academic curriculum in the country, investigations have revealed that the curriculum won’t be implemented across educational levels for now, but in phases for three years.

Checks by Nigerian Tribune revealed that the implementation was designed based on the three-year learning cycles across the educational ladder, beginning with only Primary 1, Primary 4, JSS 1, and SS1 classes for this new academic session, 2025\2026.

Then, Primary 2, Primary 5, JSS2 and SS2 will join in the 2016\2017 academic year, while the last phase that will involve Primary 3, Primary 6, JSS3 and SS3 will take place in 2017 to complete the circle.

It was gathered that the government decided to take this format not only to test the workability of each phase for possible improvement ahead of the next phase, but also because it had not completed the review of the SS3 class.

Meanwhile, inside sources at the Federal and state ministries of Education told our correspondent that even for now, the subject contents for Primary 1, Primary 4, and JSS 1 classes would only be accessed for read-only as they can’t be downloaded.

The sources said making those documents read-only for now is to protect them against manipulation by “unscrupulous elements” for their selfish gain.

“So, teachers that will make use of those materials will only read them online for now and that will last for about one or two weeks, when they will be able to download them,” one of the sources told Nigerian Tribune.

The sources added that the old curriculum would still be in use for other upper classes until it reached their turn.

For the tertiary and other levels of education, they are expected to start the implementation and go fully by the next academic calendar.

Tribune Online also gathered that the Federal Government had decided to roll out training programmes for teachers at both basic and senior secondary schools to acquaint them on the new curriculum and its implementation to ensure uniformity and effective delivery.

The training programme that will cover teachers in both public and private schools nationwide is without financial cost to them.

Sources added that the training would also be organised in batches, with the expectation that those who would be trained would go back home and train others.

However, one critical thing about all these arrangements is that the state commissioners of education are not happy about the process that gave birth to the new curriculum.

It is not that the commissioners are not happy that the country is having a new curriculum, as they too are in total support of a curriculum that will address the concerns of the 21st-century economy, but that they have not been carried along by the Federal Ministry of Education is their grouse.

It was learnt that the state commissioners of education were not involved during the review of the old curriculum and therefore do not know the contents of the new curriculum, let alone the richness.

The issue, according to sources, was that the Federal Ministry of Education, supervised by the Minister, Dr Tunji Alausa, involved several stakeholders, including NERDC, UBEC, SUBEB, NGOs, School Board Management Committee (SBMC), private school owners, and even PTA, with their inputs specifically acknowledged in the new document while completely leaving out the mainstream state ministry of education.

This position, Tribune Online learnt, infuriated many of the state commissioners of education on the premise that they are the ones who superintend agencies and departments under their respective ministries.

“They have raised this issue and expressed their displeasure with the minister of education and other top officials of the federal ministry of education in different fora lately.

According to sources, the commissioners complained that how would the state SUBEBs, for example, relate with the private schools on new curriculum implementation when they are neither the ones that registered nor approved them, let alone supervise their activities.

“The commissioners also complained that apart from the fact that they were left out during the curriculum reviewing process, none of them has yet to see what the curriculum looks like, even up till now, much less have any input in the entire document,” the sources stressed.

So, the matter is that even though the Federal Government is the one rolling out the curriculum for use by all schools across basic and senior secondary school levels, for example, its owns and controls only 109 federal government colleges nationwide with no single primary school while the state ministries are the ones controlling several hundreds of thousands of other schools at both levels including the private schools nationwide.

The sources also noted that the commissioners also complained that since they don’t have the full knowledge of the new curriculum, they find it difficult to engage the media whenever making enquiries regarding the curriculum and its implementation.

“They therefore demand a positive change to ensure effective implementation of the new curriculum,” the sources concluded.

