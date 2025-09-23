Tiwa Savage performs at UNGA special summit in New York

Nigerian singer, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, performed at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Hall in New York during the UN80 Commemoration on 19 September 2025.

The event was hosted by Melissa Fleming, head of the UN Department of Global Communications.

Before her performance, Fleming described Savage as one of Africa’s leading voices and a global talent who inspires millions with her music and message.

Tiwa Savage opened with her 2019 track Keys to the Kingdom featuring Mr Eazi, followed with a cover of Bob Marley’s Wait in Vain, then performed her 2023 hit Somebody’s Son, before closing with her 2025 release You4Me.

The UN Chamber Music Society also featured at the commemoration, performing Anthem for the United Nations by Pablo Casals, Baba Yetu by Christopher Tin, and Madiba by Wouter Kellerman.

Music was highlighted as a tool for connection across cultures and generations, with Tiwa Savage and UNGA performances underscoring that message.

The UN80 Commemoration marked the 80th anniversary of the United Nations. Key figures in attendance included UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, President of the UN General Assembly Annalena Baerbock, and Under-Secretary-General for Policy Guy Ryder.

“You are the living proof that the world changes — not just through declarations, but through dedication. Through courage. Through the quiet, persistent work of people who refuse to give up. This evening — through film, music, and stories — we will witness that truth,” the Secretary-General said during the commemoration.

