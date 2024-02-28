The Executive Director, Federal Housing Authority, Dr Mathias Byuan, has drummed support for President Bola Tinubu and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

He called on the people of Benue South Senatorial district of the state to continue to pray for the President in the onerous task of building the nation.

Meanwhile, the Benue South Senatorial district comprises the Idoma and Igade ethnic groups.

Speaking when a delegation of APC elders and youths from the senatorial district paid him a visit in Abuja, Byuan said that Senator Akume did not forget the people of the senatorial district.

According to the statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Daniel Ihomun, “Byuan told the group that Sen. Dr George Akume has tremendous respect for the people of Benue South Senatorial district and is working out something huge for them.

“Very soon, the people of the Zone will begin to see the fruits of Akume’s work with the appointment of Zone C in key position in Tinubu’s government,” he said.

Byuan extolled the virtue of perseverance exhibited by the people of Zone C, saying that the doors to his office would always be open to the people.

He also promised to use his office to support the party to stabilise.

The delegation led by immediate past Chairman of the APC in Benue State, Comrade Prince Emmanuel Abah Yaro, stated that the visit was meant to cement the relationship between Byuan and the APC in Zone C.

Yaro praised Byuan for being a pillar of support and inspiration to the teaming members of the APC in the state and prayed to God to help him address the housing deficit in Nigeria in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Members of the Zone who took turns to speak during the visit include; Patricia Kuptchi, Chief Agbo Ogah, Ambassador Adoli, Rt Hon. Ralph Igbago and Comrade Christopher Ogbole; all thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinunu for appointing Byuan as Executive Director Housing, Finance and account at Federal Housing Authority(FHA)

The APC State Zonal Chairman for Zone C, Bishop Pinot Ogbaji, who urged Byuan to use his office to better the lives of all Nigerians, reminded the host of the sacrifices of the people in Zone C and urged him to draw the attention of the leader of the party in Benue State and Secretary to the Government of the federation, Akume to the people of Zone C in subsequent appointments.

He also appealed to Byuan to always consider Zone C Youths in his plans when employment opportunities open up at the Federal Housing Authority. He commended Byuan for standing by the State Chairman of APC, Comrade Austin Agada whom he stated enjoys the total support of the elders and youths of the Zone.

Bishop Ogbaji told Byuan to look into the future with hope as the people of Benue State and Nigeria are looking towards him for leadership. He explained that m Byuan is an astute politician who has the capacity to lead the State and can count on the support of the people of Zone C as 2027 approaches.