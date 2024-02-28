The Zamfara state Agro Climatic Resilience in Semi Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) has begun project sensitisation to Emirs and relevant traditional rulers for effective implementation of projects captured in the state.

The project sensitisation tour started with a visit to Gusau and Kaura Namoda Emirate councils on Tuesday evening in the state.

According to the state project coordinator (SPC), Alhaji Nasiru Bello, said the captured project was aimed to support the livelihood in the benefiting community earmarked in the area.

Nasiru Bello explained that ACReSAL is a project initiated by the federal government through World Bank assistance aimed to address the critical challenge of regional desertification and landscape management in 19 states and Abuja.

The Acting state SPC further disclosed that the programme was to ensure more sustainable future food and water security in changing climate, “it was also aimed to support communities with improved capacity and investments to improve sustainable livelihoods”. He added.

“The Zamfara State project,( ACReSAL) would support the livelihood of the communities captured to benefit from the project in the area of water, tree planting, desert encouragement and improve farming activities,” he stressed.

In his remarks, the Zamfara State Commissioner for environment and solid minerals, who was represented by the permanent secretary, Alhaji Garba Altine Dauran, assured that the project was aimed to improve living standards of the community in the state.

Dauran maintained that ACReSAL projects had all the support and encouragement from the state Governor with adequate backing for the implementation of the projects in the state.

In his remarks, the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, called on the ACReSAL management team to leave above expectation, remain steadfast and collaborate with relevant stakeholders in the Emirate council for the successful implementation.

Also, the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad, represented by Alhaji Nasiru Umar Marafa, assured full support and encouragement to the ACReSAL projects implementation in the Emirate.