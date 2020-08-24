Bye- elections: Lagos PDP vows to take on APC vote for vote

As Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) concludes all preparations towards holding a hitch-free screening of aspirants to the vacant senatorial and state Assembly seats in the state, scheduled for Tuesday, the party has vowed to take on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) vote for vote, strategy for strategy in the coming bye-elections elections and the 2023 General Elections.

This was just as the party congratulated the newly inaugurated South West Caretaker Committee of PDP, expressing its unequivocal confidence in the committee to steer the geopolitical zone to electoral victories.

The party revealed this in a statement made available to newsmen by its publicity secretary, Mr Taofik Gani, saying it was part of the resolutions reached the meeting of the PDP leadership in the state, which held on Monday.

The party, while resolving to put up a strong challenge to the ruling APC in the bye-elections into the Senate and the State House of Assembly holding on October 31, 2023, in the state as well as the 2023 General Elections, said it was resolved to take advantage of what it termed the inadequacies identified in the Governor Babajide Sanwoolu- led APC administration.

According to PDP, it will leverage on the inadequacies identified in the Sanwoolu- led APC administration, saying such shall be her winning asset going into any future election in the state, even as it claimed that it had offered several pieces of advice and progressive suggestions both privately and publicly in the interest of Lagosians, but were unfortunately ignored.

The vacant seats in the Senate for Lagos East and Kosofe Constituency 11 became vacant following the demise of their holders, namely Senator Sikiru Bayo Osinowo popularly called Pepperito and Hon. Tunde Braimoh, a member of the State House of Assembly, respectively.

“The Peoples Democratic Party, Lagos State chapter at her meeting held today, has resolved on taking on the ruling party, APC; vote for vote, strategy for strategy in the coming bye-elections and the general elections in 2023 noting that the inadequacies identified in the Sanwoolu led APC administration shall be her winning asset going into any future election in the state.

“That the Lagos PDP is resolute as a united party to winning the bye-elections in the state. That the newly set up South West Caretaker committee is congratulated and the party chapter expresses unequivocal confidence in the committee to steer the geopolitical zone to electoral victories,” PDP said.

Speaking further, the party assured its six aspirants for the two vacant elective offices of a level- playing field, even as it urged them to accept the results of the screening and the primaries in the spirit of sportsmanship.

Other resolutions arrived at at the meeting, according to the statement, are: “That all valid information concerning the party should subsequently be to and from the officially recognised party secretariats at the state and LGA levels.

“That it (PDP) frowns at persons, especially from outside the state who have acted reactionary and thus caution such persons to steer clear of the state or be publicly exposed and disgraced.”

