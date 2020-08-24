Lagos East Senatorial bye-election: Polaris Bank CEO, Abiru is APC consensus candidate

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Plc, Tokunbo Abiru is the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial seat bye-election scheduled to hold October 31.

A former Lagos State House of Assembly lawmaker, who pleaded anonymity, told Tribune Online that Abiru is the sole and preferred candidate of the party leadership which is why nobody has purchased expression of interest form from the party.

He stated, “APC is yet to make any statement on its candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial seat. This is because the party is yet to clear the aspirant and screening is yet to be held. But as far as Lagos APC is concerned, Tokunbo Abiru is the only aspirant for the Lagos East Senatorial seat and by implication, he is the party’s candidate.

“The nomination form is available for sale, but no aspirant has come forth to buy to signify interest in the race. They have not shown interest because they know that Tokunbo Abiru is the choice of the party. He is the party’s consensus candidate and this is why the former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Kuforiji and other aspirants have dropped their aspirations.”

Meanwhile, Tokunbo Abiru has announced his retirement from Polaris bank Limited. As contained in his farewell message, his retirement will take effect from August 31.

