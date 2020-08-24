The Northern Governors Forum has joined family, friends, associates, and the entire nation in felicitating his Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on his 64th birthday.

In a statement, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, said this special day brings along recollections of the great achievements of the Sultan over the years particularly in promoting peace, unity and development of Nigeria.

He said: “You have remained a great advocate of good governance, peaceful coexistence and accountable leadership which explains your consistent support and wise counsel particularly to Governors of the Northern region and the country at large. We are proud of your advocacy and support towards tackling the challenges of the region as you remain a source of inspiration to the Northern Governors Forum.”

Lalong said the Forum has drawn a lot of support from the royal father in areas addressing insecurity, poverty, illiteracy as well as ending the Almajiri phenomenon which had defied various attempts to end it, until recently when Governors of the region took bold steps to return almajiris to their families and also take care of their education and welfare.

The Forum while praying God grant to grant the royal father good health, more wisdom and divine protection, urged him not to be deterred in availing the nation his wealth of experience and fatherly advice on critical issues that border on the well being of the people.

