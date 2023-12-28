Forms for the federal and state legislative houses on the platform of the Labour Party have been fixed at N3.5 million, N2 million, and N500,000 for the Senate, House of Representatives, and the State House of Assembly for the forthcoming bye-elections.

This information was contained in a press statement by the Labour Party, which announced the approval of these amounts for the purchase of forms for the various offices, alongside the timetable for electoral activities.

In the statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Pastor Obora Ifoh, he said the primary election for the bye-elections would be held on January 7th, 2024, as the sale of forms would end on January 4th, 2024.

The statement reads: “The National Working Committee of the Labour Party has approved the fees for the purchase of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms, Timetable, and Schedule of Activities for the February 3rd, 2024 Bye Elections, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“According to the memo signed by the National Secretary of the Labour Party, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the purchase of Nomination, Expression of Interest, and Delegate Forms commences on December 28th and ends on January 4th, 2023, while the submission of Completed Forms ends on January 4th, 2024. The Primary Elections will be held on January 7, 2024.

“The party leadership also approved fees for both the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms respectively as follows: Senate N1.5 million and N3.5 million; House of Reps. N1 million and N2 million; House of Assembly N1 million and N500,000.

It also exempted Female Aspirants and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWD) Aspirants from the payment of fees for the Expression of Interest Forms only.

The attention of the leadership of the party has also been drawn to a fake timetable in circulation released by some expelled fraudulent former members of our party seeking to defraud unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned money through sales of fake forms.

Just like they did and failed in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states governorship elections where some people fell into their trap and were defrauded, we wish to state clearly that the timetable from these fraudsters did not emanate from the Labour Party and that the so-called account number in circulation is not known to the party. We warn that people should disregard the fraudulent group.

The forms for the Bye-election can be obtained at the office of the National Organising Secretary, National Headquarters, No. 2 IBM Haruna Street, Utako, Abuja, where the proper accounts belonging to the party and other vital information regarding the coming elections will be made available to the aspirants and members of the public.

“The Labour Party is also aware of selective attacks on some of our party leaders and aspirants in the Edo governorship polls by these fraudulent groups aimed at discouraging them from the governorship race.

“We assure our aspirants to disregard their nuisance value and focus on the project before them. We also warn these falling villains to seek an alternate platform to vend their trade as Nigerians are already aware of their shameful gimmick, which has since expired.”