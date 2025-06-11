BUTH honours Dr Gbadero at valedictory lecture

The Bowen University Teaching Hospital (BUTH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has honoured renowned paediatrician and Associate Professor, Dr Adedosu Gbadero, for his distinguished and impactful 45 years of service.

The valedictory lecture and send-off ceremony, held at the George Green Auditorium, celebrated Dr Gbadero’s profound contributions to the institution and the field of paediatrics. Attended by family, colleagues, and students, the event was filled with heartfelt tributes and accolades.

The Department of Paediatrics, among others, presented Dr Gbadero with an award of excellence and several gifts in recognition of his service.

In his tribute, the Chief Medical Director of BUTH, Professor Samuel Adegoke, described Dr Gbadero as “a great icon and asset to Nigeria,” commending his holistic approach to medicine, including attention to patients’ emotional and spiritual well-being.

“He is also a successful farmer, businessman, and role model,” Adegoke added.

Provost of BUTH, Professor Olufemi Awotunde, hailed him as a “paediatrician par excellence” and a “beacon of hope,” praising his unwavering dedication to excellence and cleanliness.

He also announced that Dr Gbadero, despite his retirement, would continue to serve in an advisory role as a member of the BUTH Beautification Committee.

Delivering his valedictory lecture titled “Value Addition Principles and Child Health Services”, Dr Gbadero expressed concern over Nigeria’s high child mortality rates—citing 78 deaths per 1,000 live births and 105 per 1,000 before the age of five, figures far above the global recommended rate of 12.

He decried the declining state of the healthcare system, blaming the country’s dependency on imported drugs and equipment for rising medical costs. “Unfortunately, many valuable children are now vulnerable,” he lamented.

Dr Gbadero urged the government, institutions, private sector, and parents to prioritise children’s physical and psychological well-being. “Children are gifts from God—bundles of joy and precious. They deserve the best from the nation,” he said.

He also condemned the ongoing brain drain in the medical sector, encouraging professionals to resist the “Japa” trend and commit to strengthening healthcare in Nigeria.

Criticizing the nation’s failure to meet both the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Dr Gbadero described the initiatives as “moribund” and a “waste of efforts.”

He advocated for time-tested child health interventions such as oral rehydration therapy, immunization, growth monitoring, nutrition, and hygiene.

He cautioned against unproven traditional and spiritual treatments, and proposed practical, value-added paediatric techniques like chest-wall stimulation and ear pressure therapy.

Dr Gbadero’s legacy of excellence and compassion leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian healthcare system and continues to inspire generations of medical professionals.

