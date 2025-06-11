Nigerian students lauded for embracing anti-malaria initiative

The initiator of the Geneith Health Competition, Prince Cletus Ilobanafor, and the sponsor of the project, Emmanuel Umenwa, have commended Nigerian students across tertiary institutions for embracing the initiative aimed at combating malaria nationwide.

Students from universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, under the leadership of Comrade Josiah Peter Oche (National President, NAUS), Comrade Oyewumi Festus Ayomide (President, NASPS), and Comrade Edunjobi Samuel Oluwaseun (National President, NANCES), were praised for recognising the Geneith Health Competition as a crucial platform in the fight against malaria.

The organisers urged students to become dedicated ambassadors within their campuses, working to eliminate the social and health burden of malaria in their communities.

“We regard your participation in this initiative as a powerful step toward a malaria-free Nigeria,” said Ilobanafor. “By rallying together, you have the potential to make an indelible impact on public health, raising awareness, and inspiring action among your peers and communities.”

Echoing this sentiment, Umenwa expressed appreciation to policymakers, stakeholders, and institutional heads for acknowledging malaria as a collective challenge requiring urgent attention.

“Together, we can create a formidable front against this disease. The involvement of students is crucial in this fight, as they represent the vibrant and innovative spirit necessary to enact meaningful change,” he remarked.

The Geneith Health Competition is powered by Coatal Forte Softgel, a high-strength antimalarial drug designed to treat both acute and uncomplicated malaria caused by the Plasmodium falciparum parasite. The initiative seeks to extend health education and access to effective malaria treatment across Nigeria, while dismantling long-standing barriers to public health resources.

Beyond awareness, the project is designed to empower young Nigerians to become future leaders in public health, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to champion advocacy campaigns and drive change at the grassroots.

Through organised activities such as workshops, health walks, and community outreach programmes, participating students will be trained on effective malaria prevention strategies while also developing leadership capacities necessary for sustained impact.

As momentum builds around the campaign, students are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity.

“Your energy, creativity, and dedication are paramount to making this campaign successful,” Ilobanafor added, stressing that the initiative is more than just a programme—it is a national movement aimed at reshaping Nigeria’s health narrative.

With registration for the Geneith Health Competition ongoing, students across the country are invited to join the mission and become champions in the fight against malaria.

