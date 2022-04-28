Buratai kicks against malicious publication, warns against false allegations

Former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lt. Gen.Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has kicked against a publication he described as malicious, titled “How Buratai began stealing millions, converting properties 11 days after becoming Army Chief,” dated April 26, 2022, describing it as nothing but an attempt to smear his image.

Buratai, through his private counsel, Osuagwu Ugochukwu Esq., described the alleged publication by a man identified as Jackson Ude, as a rehash of a rested subject matter; Dubai properties, which he said had been put to rest over six years ago.

Osuagwu stated that “the subject matter which you hastily tried to repost to the public has since over six years been put to rest by the federal authorities. The Code of Conduct Bureau has investigated the matter, cleared Lt. Gen. T. Y Buratai, of any wrong and found him not guilty.”

He added that to recklessly bring forth the same matter to the public domain is an attempt to tarnish the image of the retired Army Chief and culprits would be made to account for their indiscretion within the ambit of the law, reiterating that any attempt to bring up the issue of the existence of Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL)and the CAC registration with Rtd Lt Gen.T.Y Buratai as one of the directors, to paint a picture of illegality is rather childish and mischievous.

According to him, the creation of Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL) was done by the Nigeria Army in 2006, preceding the tenure of Lt. T.Y Buratai ( Rtd) and there are other similar CAC registered entities of the Nigeria Army with such private incorporated status.

He said, “these are Nigerian Army Post Exchange (NAPEX) and Nigerian Army Small Scale Drug Manufacturing Unit (NASDMU). Others are Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme (NAWIS), Post Service Housing Development (PhD) and Post-Service Homes Savings and Loans (PHL).”





He emphasised that contrary to the claims by Jackson Ude, the reply sent by CAC upon request clearly shows that T Y Buratai is neither a director nor shareholder in the Nigeria Army Property Limited, adding that the CAC letter dated April 27, 2022, and signed by A.G. Abubakar, the Registrar General, showed clearly that the claim by Jackson Ude is obviously false.

Osuagwu reiterated that “with these clarifications, it is now clear that the aim was to slur the image of the retired Army Chief, urging that the defamatory publication must be retracted in the interest of truth and fairness, else the instrumentality of the law will be applied.”

