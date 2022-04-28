Terrorists release picture of baby girl delivered by abducted pregnant woman in Kaduna train attack

The picture of the newly born girl delivered in a terrorist den has been released. Recall that her mother was eight months pregnant when she was abducted by the terrorists along the Abuja /Kaduna train route on the 28th of March 2022.

Out of the 63 abducted train passengers that were under captivity, only one passenger, the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Alwan Hassan, was released after paying a ransom of N100m.

Thus, exactly one month when the incident happened, a woman delivered a new baby girl.

The picture of the new girl was released, on Wednesday evening, by the terrorist group suspected to be Ansaru, a breakaway group of Boko Haram.

Two days ago, the news of her birth was trending on both social media and the conventional media where a family member of the woman first hinted that she had delivered at the weekend.

Though, the identity of the newly born child was not disclosed until Wednesday when the terrorists released the picture of the baby girl.





Clad in a thick pink dress and a light lemon sweater cap, with her eyes closed, she looks healthy and well taken care of.

Tribune Online gathered that the terrorists invited a doctor to take the delivery.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past. Terrorists release picture of baby girl delivered by abducted pregnant woman in Kaduna train attack

Terrorists release picture of baby girl delivered by abducted pregnant woman in Kaduna train attack