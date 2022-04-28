2023: Ex-Rep member, Odubote, laments marginalisation of Nigerian youths

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Lanre Odubote said it is regrettable that despite making up more than half of the population, young people between the ages of 18 and 30 often find themselves marginalised from mainstream politics and decision-making mechanisms in the country.

The former lawmaker expressed this concern while speaking at the inauguration of the Nigerian Youth and Diaspora Forum For Tinubu (NYD4BAT), and the launching of an e-campaign for Bola Tinubu, which took place at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) building in Alausa area of the state.

This was just as the youth group, a global body led by Dr Ajibola Abayomi, said it was set to mobilize five (5) million youths for the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu beyond the party line, even as it also described the former Lagos State governor as the best material for the president of Nigeria, come 2023.

Odubote, however, assured that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) fully supported youth to channel their energies, creativity and aspirations to become leaders in their chosen endeavours, whether in politics, governance, academics, science, medical line, law, among others, declaring that their destiny was not in any people’s hands but in their own hands.

Delivering a lecture on the forum’s intervention for sustainable leadership beyond 2023, Odubote

recalled that Tinubu played a major role in forging understanding among the legacy parties that fused into the ruling party in 2014, noting that the former governor had been able to gather talents for the work of development in Lagos, and would do the same, if he becomes the country’s president, come 2023.

Odubote further described Asiwaju Tinubu as a lover of youths, recalling that between 1999 and 2007 when he was governor, he appointed youths into his government and designed some development programmes targeted at them.





The former lawmaker, while noting that the APC creed remained that today’s youths needed real opportunities to participate in the political process and contribute meaningfully towards engendering practical solutions that could advance development and growth in every facet of life in the country. However, youths equally “have always demonstrated the willingness, the resilience and doggedness to foster positivity, enduring change in our politics.”

He posited that for political systems to be representative, the youth must have a say in formulating ideas and policies for nation-building, warning that when young people were disenfranchised or prevented from the political process, a significant part of the population had been ostracised and such lacuna could spell doom for such a country.

“Young people like you must have a say in formulating ideas and policies for nation-building. You need to input your voices, you must be more active in community services and demand leadership roles in politics and government.

In order to achieve greatness, I would like to advise you to shun thuggery and all other forms of criminal activities, especially cybercrimes such as Yahoo Yahoo, Yahoo plus, among others,” he counselled.

“I want to assure you again that we are solidly behind you in your quest for a better Nigeria. The support you are giving the Jagaban would go a long way in gearing others up towards ensuring their own contributions and ultimately the realization of our dream which is the enthronement of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria next year,” he said.

Philips, while describing the body as a voluntary campaign support group, comprising Nigerian youths both at home and abroad, listed the focus of NYD4BAT to include organising Nigerian youths both at home and in diaspora into a formidable political movement for good governance in Nigeria, and to campaign for Asiwaju Tinubu through a well-defined ideology and concept devoid of politics with bitterness.

According to him, the group will deploy adequately the social media platform, including Facebook, and Twitter, among others to reach the Nigerian youths through entertainment, sports, technology, fashion and business incubation/training programmes to engage the youth for Tinubu’s presidential aspiration.

“In a country like ours where the people have lost faith in the government, the only way to gain citizens’ trust back is through results. Politicians are famous for their campaign promises that never become reality. Our people are tired of being deceived by politicians with little or no track record. They want results. And what better way to judge a person’s ability to deliver the results you want, other than previous results achieved.

“Of all the perceived reservations about Bola Tinubu, his irrefutable results, most notably in Lagos State is never contested. Not only has he laid the master plan in which Lagos has been running successfully for the past 23 years, making it the 5th economy in Africa. He is an excellent leader who also recommends the right people for office,” he said.

Abayomi, who is chairman of the group in Nigeria, said Nigerian youths can longer sit akimbo and watch helplessly the troubles the country was going through, declaring that Tinubu is in the best position to rescue Nigeria at this time of her history.

Also speaking, the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora in Romania, Mr Adeniyi Sanusi, said Tinubu’s contributions to the development of Lagos and Nigeria were quite visible, pointing out that Nigerians in Diaspora should consider themselves assets back home as the 2023 general elections draw nearer.

According to him, Nigerians in Diaspora have the powers to get things done through attraction, adding: “We can still add value back to Nigeria and contribute to the development of Nigeria by raising our voice.”

