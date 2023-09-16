“Earn a reputation for living well in God’s eyes and the eyes of the people.” Proverbs 3:4 MSG.

We have bee discussing the issue of building a good reputation. A good reputation is indispensable if our lives will have any serious impact whether in our businesses, careers, families or ministries. A good reputation makes life much easier and better for us. A good reputation is not a luxury, it is an essential.

Reputation is not the same as character. Character is who you really are while reputation is what people think about you. Your character as a Christian should be the expression of Galatians 5:22-24 “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance: against such there is no law. And they that are Christ’s have crucified the flesh with the affections and lusts.”

Your character is internal and built by you yielding to the Holy Spirit while reputation is external (people’s response to you).

“Reputation is what men and women think of us; character is what God and angels know of us.” Thomas Paine

Reputation can be manipulated but character cannot.

When character and reputation are the same the person becomes a person of integrity.

How to build a good reputation

1) Be competent and keep improving and be seen to be improving.

2) Love your job – do it well. Talk well about your job and never speak against your job, organization or boss.





3) Be a promise-keeper, meet deadlines/target, fulfill your promise.

4) Be genuinely interested in people – smile, greet people, make people look good, be appreciative and courteous. “A wise person gets known for insight; gracious words add to one’s reputation.” Proverbs 16:21 MSG. “Never let loyalty and kindness leave you! Tie them around your neck as a reminder. Write them deep within your heart. Then you will find favor with both God and people, and you will earn a good reputation.” Prov 3”3-4 NLT.

5) Criticize in private and praise in public.

6) Be a problem solver and not a problem. If you discover a problem proffer possible solutions. Avoiding complaining.

7) Never make excuses – take responsibility for your activities. If you make a mistake, own up, apologise, make amends and move on.

8) Go the extra mile in all you do.

9) Let you character align with your reputation.

10) Keep the right company. “Practice God’s law–get a reputation for wisdom; hang out with a loose crowd–embarrass your family.” Proverbs 28:7 MSG.

CONCLUDED

