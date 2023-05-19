President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday witnessed the unveiling of two books written about him, with donors splashing out at least N.5 billion to obtain copies.

The books publicly presented at a ceremony inside the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, are “State of Repair: How Muhammadu Buhari Tried to Change Nigeria for Good” written by Antony Goldman, and “The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari” written by Senator Abu Ibrahim.

The chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, led other donors with the sum of N200 million, followed by his counterpart in the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, who doled out N100 million to obtain copies of both books just as Muhammed Idimi also bought copies of the books for N100 million.

The President-elect and the Vice President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, obtained copies for a combined amount of N40 million.

The books were reviewed by former Ekiti State governor Dr Kayode Fayemi and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Abubakar Abba, respectively.

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, unveiled the books.

More details to come later..

