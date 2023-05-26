President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday led President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on a brief tour of parts of the presidential villa, Abuja.

Both Buhari and Tinubu had observed their Friday prayers in the presidential villa mosque before checking out some departments that are key to the workings of the presidency.

Buhari led him through the Council Chamber and exited at the press gallery where journalists had waited in anticipation to ask him final questions before his exit on Monday.

The State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, explained the functions of the press gallery to both leaders before they walked past the waiting reporters.

Recall that on Thursday, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo had done a similar thing taking the Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, on familiarisation tour of his office at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The former Borno State governor therafter in a chat with correspondents, pledged to hit the ground running after swearing in.

Osinbajo received him around 4pm at the Vice president’s wing with the tour of the office lasting for a little over an hour.

Speaking to correspondents after the tour, Shettima said he was invited for the meeting by the Vice President.

He said: “On the instance of Vice President, who is a friend, a contemporary, I came here just to exchange ideas on how to move the nation forward.

“He took me round the offices out of courtesy and I want to commend him, I want to thank him for extending that courtesy to me. Yes, cross fertilization of ideas.”

He affirmed that the incoming administration will hit the ground running from day one as it would not have time to waste.





Shettima stated: “I believe President Tinubu will hit the ground running from day one. He does not have the luxury of time. And I will be the vice president I don’t want to be presumptuous, I don’t want to make loud proclamation but my interaction with him has shown that we will hit the ground running from day one.”

On his conferment with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), he said, it was a historical and a humbling experience.

“We are what we are not because of our intellect, not because of our physical prowess, not because of our pedigree or political sagacity. It’s just a gift from God to humanity, four years or eight years in this time.

“I believe is a humbling experience, is a call to national duty and by God’s grace, we need the support of all of you, especially the media to succeed.

“So, I wish to employ all of you to join us in building a new Nigeria.”

