Buhari sympathises with India over footbridge deaths

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India following reports that at least 141 people have died after a bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed last evening.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Monday observed that apart from those who died, 177 of the 500 have been saved and teams are searching for several others who are still missing.

It quoted the President as saying: “On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria I wish to express my profound sorrow and sincere sympathy to the Prime Minister, families of the deceased, and the people of India following this tragic incident.”

He prayed for the recovery of all persons involved.

President Buhari has also joined world leaders in congratulating Brazil’s newly elected President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on winning a hard-fought, divisive runoff election.

A separate statement issued by Shehu said in congratulating the new leader on staging an astonishing comeback after leaving office and serving a jail term, President Buhari said he hoped that Lula as President will further enhance the excellent relations between our two states.

“I look forward to working together with the newly elected President of Brazil to continue the excellent bilateral cooperation and growing trade relations between our two countries,” the President added.

