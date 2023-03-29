Leon Usigbe

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase, as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

He performed the ceremony before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also sworn in are five members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Arase, 65, took over as Chairman of the PSC, following the resignation of another former Inspector-General of Police, Musiliu Smith.

Retired in 2016, the new PSC chairman has served in various capacities, including as head of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the foremost intelligence-gathering unit of the Nigerian police.

Following the swearing-in, Arase told correspondents that he will prioritize the welfare of officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force.

He also promised to address the issue of corruption and the recurring issues between the IGP and the Police Service Commission.

The five-person members of the CCB sworn in by the president are Murtala A. Kankia from Katsina to represent (North West); Zephaniah Ishaku Bulus from Nasarawa to represent (North Central) and Farouq Umar from Yobe state to represent (North East).

Others are, Abdulsalam Taofiq Olawale from Ondo State to represent (South West) and Prof. Juwaria Badamasiuyi from Kogi State to represent (North Central).

FEC also observed a minute silence in honour of former Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya.





Diya, who served as the Chief of General Staff to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, died on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the age of 79.

He was the military governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985.

