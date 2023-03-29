Yekini Jimoh

The Executive Director of Challenged Parenthood Initiative (CPI), Ms Eunice Agbogun has called for an investigation into sexual-based violence perpetrated against one Lami in Onyakoju Community, Abocho in Dekina LGA of Kogi State.

Ms Agbogun in a statement issued to Newsmen described the sexual based violence done on Lami by some unknown youths of the Community and asked the Community Leaders of the Community to fish out the perpetrators of such a dastardly act.

According to Ms Agbogun, ” This abominable act happening in Kogi and particularly in Abocho area must be arrested immediately “.

Ms Agbogun lamented that a trending video showed how Lami was been molested, lamented that some forces are however striving to cover the abominable act.

Ms Agbogun vowed to use the present scenario to activate the fight against Sexual/Gender-based violence in the State and called on the need for stakeholders to rise to the occasion.

Ms Agbogun called on the Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Development to ensure that all is done to stamp out this form of abomination in our land.

According to Ms Agbogun, Challenged Parenthood Initiative today received the report of the molestation this morning through the Ministry of Women Affairs platform, from the Director PRS, said CPI is arranging to visit the community and get the Lady rescued and safe.

She said the life of Lami is being threatened, however, expressed satisfaction that the perpetrators have been arrested in Abocho, but learnt that some local politicians are trying to get the perpetrators off the hook.

According to her, she has called on the Officer in Charge, Family Police Madam Joy Akubo to inform the Commissioner of Police to ask for the transfer of the case to Lokoja

Ms Agbogun called on the Police to use the present case of sexual-based violence against Lami and to use them as a scapegoat to serve as a deterrent to others in Kogi.

The Executive Director used the opportunity for the launch of sensitization on the implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition LAW that is in place in the Country.





While the Traditional Ruler of the Community, Ms Agbogun disclosed has been contacted to ensure her safety and said CPI has concluded arrangements to visit the Community.

