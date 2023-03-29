Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has disclosed his plans to quit comedy in the next five years.

The comedian disclosed this during an interview on an online radio program by hitz1039fm.

Basketmouth said, “For the past six years I have just been floating. Last year I told myself and my team, you know what, I am going back to comedy. I want to do five years and I am quitting. I am quitting in 5 years. I have got five years to do this, and I am done.

“I will still be cracking jokes, but it wouldn’t be a professional thing. So if you see me doing any gig, it is maybe I am doing pro bono, but I will not charge anybody to perform again. I have made enough, I have committed myself to the art enough to take a break or quit.

“I am now into movies, series, and concert production. I want to experience something new and I want to be remembered for something else other than comedy.”

Also in a recent post on his Instagram page, Basket mouth wrote, “I’ve got 5 more years before I drop the mic…and I intend to make every single year count.”