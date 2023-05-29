Aisha Yesufu, a social critic and strong supporter of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, has said the latter is her President.

Yesufu stated this on Monday in a post via her verified Twitter handle.

This comes on the heels of the inauguration of Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, which slated to hold today, Monday, May 29.

Bola Tinubu, 71, was declared winner of the controversial February 25 presidential poll by INEC, with a promise to renew hope – but he faces tough economic and security challenges.

He will take over from two-term President Muhammadu Buhari amid a high inflation rate, record debt levels and increasing cases of kidnap-for-ransom.

Mr Tinubu’s victory is being challenged in court by his two closest rivals (Obi and Atiku).

