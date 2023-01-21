Buhari should reciprocate what Tinubu did for him in 2015 — Ex-CPC guber candidate

The 2011 gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in Lagos State, Abayomi Mumuni, has enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to reciprocate what Bola Tinubu did for him in 2015.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State is the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25th election.

Mumuni, a member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, said that Tinubu needs more support from Buhari than what he is currently getting from the president.

The APC chieftain made this disclosure via a statement made available to journalists at the weekend through his Media Aide, Rasheed Abubakar.

Recall that Buhari lost when he contested for president in the years 2003 and 2007 on the platform of All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP). He ran for the same post in 2011 on the platform of CPC and was also defeated.

Buhari won the 2015 presidential election after some political gladiators including Tinubu merged with some political parties to form APC in 2014.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Mumuni has, however, enjoined Buhari to reciprocate what he said that Tinubu did for him (Buhari) before he won the election.

The APC chieftain said, “Buhari should reciprocate what Tinubu did for him in 2015. We expect more support from Buhari than what we are getting.

“Asiwaju carried Buhari, backing him like a baby learning how to crawl in 2015 and 2019, to win both elections. Basically we are expecting President Buhari to reciprocate the gesture that was extended to him during that trying period.

“Myself and Buhari have gone into polls during the days of ANPP and CPC, and we both lost the elections woefully.

“There was no election held in the days of ANPP, CPC that I was not at the polls, so what are we talking about?

“Buhari should do better than what we are getting in APC of today.

“However, Asiwaju will surely win the election, that’s to cut the long stories short, because Bola Tinubu has what is required to deliver good governance than those clowns masquerading around the country soliciting for support or vote.”