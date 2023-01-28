Buhari salutes Prof Bolanle Awe at 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to retired Professor of Oral History, University of Ibadan, Prof. Bolanle Awe, on her 90th birthday, rejoicing with the renowned scholar, administrator and publisher on the landmark age, heralded with accomplishments.

A statement issued on Saturday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said the President joined family, friends and the academia in celebrating with Prof. Awe, whose influence stretches beyond educational institutions, within and outside the country, to include state and national governments, and multilateral organisations.

The President felicitated with the former Commissioner of Education; Trade, Industries and Cooperative in Oyo, who started her teaching career in 1960, obtained her doctorate in 1964, and got a national honour, Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) of Nigeria in 1983.

President Buhari extolled the scholar for setting new standards in teaching history, research and administration through vision and hard work.

ALSO READ: Fuel scarcity: Group commends Buhari’s minister, Kyari in resolving crisis

The President commended Prof. Awe for her versatility and depth in knowledge, which had attracted many invitations and recognitions including consulting for various organizations across Africa, Life member, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Fellow of the Historical Society of Nigeria, Honorary Fellow of the Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will keep the scholar in good health and strength.