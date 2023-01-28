FCT security c’ttee seeks residents’ cooperation to stop vandalisation of public infrastructure 

“My clarion call to members of the public is “See something, say something”…

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory has been urged to cooperate with security agencies to curb the incessant vandalization of critical public infrastructure in the Territory.

The FCT Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Peter Maigari made the appeal following the monthly meeting of the FCT Security Committee held on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

He implored residents to cultivate the habit of reporting to security operatives when they see something unusual, urging them to “say something when they see something”.

“My clarion call to members of the public is “See something, say something”. Call us and inform us of what is happening around you concerning vandalisation so that we can quickly nip it in the bud. Timely information is required,” he said.

Dr Maigari also said that the NSCDC has put various measures in place to deter the vandals as well as ensure that they are caught and prosecuted.

He said, “We have activated several things and put in place measures to checkmate such, ranging from night and day patrols, and arresting those we find culpable of vandalising these items to make sure that we stem the tide of all these criminal activities”.

On his part, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Sadiq had stressed the need for intelligence-led policing while also calling on residents to work with security agencies for the overall security of the FCT.

It will be recalled that Nigerian Tribune had reported how the capital city has recently suffered a spate in the vandalisation of critical public infrastructure, especially solar-powered street lights.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday by the Director of Press in the office the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, the Committee also bade farewell to Rev (Dr) Samson Jonah, the outgoing Chairman of the FCT Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) who attended the meeting for the last time as his tenure as FCT CAN Chairman had come to an end.

The meeting was chaired by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello also had in attendance the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu the Executive Secretary, FCDA Engr Shehu Hadi Ahmed, heads of the various security agencies in the FCT, Area Council Chairmen, Mandate Secretaries, traditional and religious leaders and heads of relevant departments and agencies in the FCTA.