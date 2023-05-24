President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola on his 66th birthday, sharing the joy with family, friends, and political associates of the former Governor of Osun State, whose contributions to the nation’s growth and stability continue to inspire.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, Buhari extolled the former governor, who it said played an active role in the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and now All Progressives Congress (APC), for the purposefulness and drive he brings to every position of leadership, with a background of grassroots mobilization, and lucid ideas that earned him massive following in the South-West state during his two-term tenure.

The statement added that President appreciated the minister for the leadership strides in Osun State and the Ministry of Interior, acknowledging the reforms in the internal security structures and institutions, which significantly strengthened the overall architecture, by enabling synergy with the Armed Forces and better control in managing local intelligence.

As the former governor marks another year, Buhari stated that he believed his experience will always be relevant.

The President prayed for the well-being of Aregbesola and his family.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE