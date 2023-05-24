The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has expressed confidence that Nigerians who are still dissatisfied with the emergence of Bola Tinubu as president-elect in the last general election will soon begin to his praises as he prepares to takes over the mantle of leadership of the country.

Represented by the National deputy chairman, South of the party, Chief Emma Eneukwu, on Wednesday during the unveiling of a magazine published by the Amalgamated APC Support Groups (AASG) in Abuja, Adamu expressed optimism that Tinubu’s administration will reconcile all aggrieved interests and promote policies that will better the lives of all Nigerians.

According to Adamu, with Tinubu’s antecedents as the governor of Lagos State, Nigerians should expect a leader that will unify all tribes and religions as well as one that will give utmost attention to their overall welfare.

“Nigeria should expect goodies. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown his style of leadership when he was governor of Lagos State. He has not only shown that, Lagos is still going in the pattern he formed for them. Just yesterday, Nigerians congregated at the Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ) to see the ingenuity of a man who foresaw what would happened yesterday and which is happening today. He laid the foundation for the (LFTZ).

“And if this man (Tinubu) could have this vision that has transformed Lagos to this extent, the country should be proud of him as President-elect not only to replicate what he has done in Lagos, but to improve upon it. He has a style of getting the geniuses in the country and using them to actualise what he wants and he has a vision.

“The country has always been trying to get people who are conscientious to deliver the services for the people. So Nigerians should be prepare to enjoy because we assure of the person we have brought in. During the campaign we said we don’t need to market our product because he is a product who has marketed himself. The Labour candidate who ran with him was a former governor in Anambra State. The person from the PDP was a former vice president and we have not seen their style of leadership.

“We want to appreciate the AASG for their support before and during the election. They galvanized the party at the ward levels at the grassroots level to make sure we enjoy the victory we are celebrating today. We are very proud of them and we will always identify with them in whatever they are doing.

Also speaking, the guest of honour and the President-Elect’s daughter, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo assured the party supporters and Nigerians at large that the little disharmony in the APC will not affect performance of the president-elect when he assumes office.

The Director General of the Amalgamated APC Support Groups, Dr Nasir Ladan, said the groups recognize the importance of early preparation for the 2027 elections and have therefore unveil a magazine that will ensure the incoming administration does not over celebrate its victory at the last polls and forget the mandate its own Nigerians.