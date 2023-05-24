Five persons have been reportedly killed as gunmen attacked the Police Station in Oshiri, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

This attack came less than 48 hours after police operatives from the State command conducting a stop and search at Union Bank Junction were attacked by hoodlums and one officer paid the supreme price.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya disclosed this to Journalist in a statement on Wednesday, said out of the five feared dead, three were Police officers while two were the hoodlums.

She noted that some items including one Lexus car ES350 Model, one fabricated AK 47 rifle, One AK 47 magazine with 7 rounds of ammunition, One SMG rifle, One SMG magazine with 8 rounds of ammunition, A pack of hard drugs (SK), Charms, juju drums and charka musical instrument for Shrine were recovered from them.

The statement reads “Today being 24/05/2023 at about 0830hrs, Operatives of the Command on Stop and Search duty at Oshiri Division were attacked by armed Hoodlums.

“Sadly, three Police men lost their lives, one was injured and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Tactical teams were immediately drafted to the area to go after the Hoodlums.

“Consequently, two of the Hoodlums were neutralized and others escaped with bullet wounds.

“The Commissioner Of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Faleye S. Olayele, psc appeals to members of the Public to report anyone with bullet wounds or suspicious character in order to apprehend those still at large”.