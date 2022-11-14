Buhari proposes amendments to Code of Conduct Bureau, Tribunal laws for speedy dispensation of cases

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted a bill seeking to amend the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Act and Code of Conduct Tribunal Act, respectively.

The proposed bill addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, according to Mr President’s letter dated 4th October, 2022, also seeks to alter the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

According to him, “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration” bill, 2022, aims to ensure the effective performance of the functions of the Code of Conduct Bureau and assist the Code of Conduct Tribunal in the effective and speedy dispensation of cases.”

To this end, President Buhari solicited expeditious consideration of the bill by the House.

In the same vein, Mr President also solicited for the passage of the 2022 Statutory Budget proposals of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

President Buhari in the letter dated 4th October, 2022 explained that the FCT statutory budget “aligns with Federal Government’s laudable fiscal development policies.

“Accordingly, the FCT 2022 budget proposal prioritizes improvement in healthcare services, job creation, youth empowerment, social welfare services, education and increased productivity in agriculture in our determination to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.”

In the same vein, Mr President transmitted the 2021 and 2022 budget estimates to the House for expeditious consideration.

