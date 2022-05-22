Buhari pressured to delay signing Electoral Act amendment for tenure elongation ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari was being pressured to delay the signing of the Electoral Act amendment by elements in the All Progressives Congress (APC) intent on foisting tenure elongation on the country.

The main opposition party has, therefore, warned the ruling party to perish the thoughts of subverting the electoral process “as part of its desperation to elongate its abysmal tenure beyond May 29, 2023.”

The PDP made the submission in a statement issued by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary on Sunday, alerting Nigerian on what it saw as the plot by the APC to use orchestrated insecurity and political uncertainty to derail the electoral process, stall the 2023 general election and create a situation to justify a tenure elongation.

The PDP alleged: “There are revelations that desperate APC leaders are behind the delay by President Muhammadu Buhari in signing the amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 so as to frustrate the smooth conduct of primaries by political parties and derail the entire electoral process.

“It is not surprising to the PDP that Mr President was again “absent” having travelled to the United Arab Emirate and abandoned his constitutional duty of signing the crucial amendment to the Electoral Act.

“This attitude of Mr President to an issue that is critical to our electoral system is consistent with APC’s plot to cause confusion in the polity, orchestrate an unconducive environment for elections, stall the 2023 general elections and achieve a rumoured third term agenda.





“The regularity of the electoral process as well as the confidence of the people in the certainty of timelines and outcomes of elections are the hallmarks of democracy, which the APC has been dislocating apparently with the view to undermining the electoral process.”

The PDP observed that the failure of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, to swear in the newly elected FCT Area Council administrations last week was part of the ploy for the APC tenure elongation plan.

The statement added: “It is clear that the APC has already commenced this ignoble plot with its desperation to use the Court to overthrow the outcome of the FCT Area Council election held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, which was overwhelmingly won by candidates of the PDP, halt the swearing-in of the newly elected Chairmen and Councilors and impose an undemocratic government in the FCT.”

The PDP said it was concerned about APC’s exposed plot to deploy such despicable underhand methods to subvert elections in 2023 where they do not favour APC candidates.

It further said: “Moreover, it is now clear that the APC administration has been compromising our security system, opening our nation up to attacks and permitting shared sovereignty with terrorists over large portions of the territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, apparently to further orchestrate a security situation that will justify the stalling of elections in 2023.

“This probably explains why President Buhari has failed to confront terrorists, contrary to his promise to lead the fight against terrorism from the front and why he remains ‘absent’ and “weak” as terrorists pillage our citizens in various parts of the country.

“This is in addition to the provocative comments that have promoted disunity, agitations and restiveness in various parts of our country, including tagging a particular part of the country as ‘a dot in a circle.’

“Our Party cautions the APC to note that its plans have been exposed and that Nigerians will never allow it to perpetuate its misrule through an orchestrated tenure elongation.

“Nigerians are determined to vote out the APC and return our nation to the path of unity, stability and economic prosperity under the PDP. No amount of shenanigan can keep the APC in power beyond May 29, 2023.”

