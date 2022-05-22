Buhari renews Goni’s tenure as CG National Park Services for another 5-year term

The Federal Government has re-appointed Dr Ibrahim Goni for another five-year term as the Conservator-General of the National Parks Services.

The appointment took effect from May 10, 2022, a letter containing the presidential approval states.

In a statement by Director Press, Saghir el Mohammed, Federal Ministry of Environment, Dr Goni who was first appointed in 2017 would have his term served out this year but has been restated by the renewal of tenure by the President.

The statement said that, the tenure renewal letter entitled No. FMENV/ADM/199/T/188 dated 19th May, 2022 conveyed the presidential approval.

Consequently, the Minister of Environment, Barr. Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, congratulated Dr Goni and wished him more fruitful tenure in office.

The Minister of Environment further stated that, “your appointment is in accordance with the provisions of Section 171 (2d) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).





It would be recalled that Dr. Goni in his first term in office established 10 additional National Parks across the country and the total renovation of the Service Headquarters’ building, renovation of existing rangers barracks, chalets and building of new ones in the Parks.

He also ensured demarcation and provision of beacons at the parks’ boundaries to maintain the integrity of the parks’ ecosystem, and the opening of more jeep tracks across the Parks to improve ecological tourism.

It would be recalled that the National Parks under the Conservator General has begun a process to own a helicopter for which it has budgeted over N500m to acquire for the service.

Nigerian Tribune can report that “the sum of N512,271,341 was earmarked for this purchase in the “ERGP 19170999” described as “Procurement of surveillance equipment (Helicopter),” in the 2022 fiscal year.

Tribune learnt that the equipment is to be used in all the 5 Savannah National Parks, viz Old Oyo, Kainji Lake, Gashaka Gumpti, Kamuku, Chad Basin National Parks.

Also to be served by the Helicopter when acquired are the Cross River and Okomu National Parks which are Rainforest National Parks.

The equipment will also be used in the new National Parks when they become operational and was expected to cover more millage guarantee wide and faster coverage of the parks on anti-poaching and surveillance on other park activities.

The Helicopter was to also provide the Service with a panoramic view/pictures of the parks. This could aid research and ecotourism activities and provide quick interventionist measures for the rescue of injury, fire and discovery outbreaks.

Goni’s tenure renewal may witness the completion of the acquisition of the Helicopter which the Service said was an ongoing project as the balance for the Helicopter would be captured in the budget in subsequent years.

Goni sterling performance for which he was re-appointed included a total arrest of 654 persons in connection with various breaches of the safety and sanctity of the Parks’ flora and fauna 2021.