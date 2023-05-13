PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as he celebrates his 63rd birthday today.

Buhari, according to a statement issued on Friday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, affirmed that the governor, as the senator for Osun-West in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, solidified his base and gradually built a formidable network of friends and political allies that have helped his many victories, including leading one of the 36 states in the country.

The president expressed the belief that Adeleke’s easy-going outlook on life has turned into an asset, with a huge following that cuts across all ages.

He urged the governor, whose victory was recently validated by the Supreme Court, to place the interest of the state and welfare of the people above all else, and seek God’s guidance to deliver on his mandate.

President Buhari prayed that God will grant Adeleke the strength, wisdom and courage to serve his people and the nation.

In the same vein, a former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, felicitated Governor Adeleke on his birthday and wished his success in his leadership of the state.

Prince Oyinlola said with the validation of his election by the apex court, Governor Adeleke’s administration should pick up speed and bring growth and development to the state and its people.

