Brigadier General Isang Akpaumontia has taken over the command of the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army (NA) in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Brig. -Gen. Akpaumontia took over from Brigadier General Nsikak Edet who was redeployed to HQ 9 Brigade Ikeja, Lagos.

In his remarks, the outgoing Commander, thanked the Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lt Gen. Farouk Yahaya for appointing him the pioneer Commander of HQ 12 Brigade which saddled him with the rare privilege of setting up the new Brigade.

He thanked all the officers and soldiers of the Brigade for the total support and cooperation he enjoyed during his tour of duty in the Command.

He stated that the successes recorded were a collective one while urging them to give the same level of support and cooperation to the new Commander.

Also speaking, the new Commander called for the same level of cooperation extended to his predecessor to enable him to continue with the development of the new Brigade.

Until his appointment as the second Commander of HQ 12 Brigade Lokoja, Brig. Gen. Isang Akpaumontia, was the immediate past Commander HQ 9 Brigade Ikeja, Lagos.

