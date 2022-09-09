Buhari okays FG’s takeover of Gombe Airport

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the takeover of the Gombe State Airport by the federal government.

The State Governor, Muhammad Yahaya, revealed this on Friday to correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the move will ensure the availability of funds to maintain the facility throughout the lifespan of its operation.

Yahaya explained: “The most important development is the takeover of the Gombe Airport by the federal government, which Mr President has approved.

“Already, the Nigerian Air Force is building an Air Force base in the airport premises and with the takeover, it means there will be more facilities and management, especially since the airports are under the exclusive lease of the constitution.

“It means there will be more resources and there’ll be proper management. And we shall see to the fact that it is expanded so that economic activity will be enhanced because of the presence of the airport, it has other facilities that will enhance business activities around.”

Recall in June, officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had inspected facilities at the Gombe International Airport and certified it for the airlift of Muslim pilgrims in the State to Saudi Arabia.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP Crisis: Ayu Survives, Jibrin Resigns, Wabara Takes Over

NATIONAL chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, on Thursday survived the orchestrated plot to oust him from office in the protracted faceoff between him and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and other members of his bloc. But, the chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, Walid Jibrin, was a major casualty of the power game as a former president of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara took over the seat…..

Exorbitant Air Tickets: 3 Million Jobs Threatened As Travel Agents Shut Down Offices

INDICATIONS have just emerged as to how some of the foreign airlines operating into Nigeria have continued to use the ongoing high season to exploit the Nigerian travelling public through exorbitant fares…

Seven Persons Critically Injured As 4-Storey Building Collapses In Ibadan

No fewer than seven persons have been reportedly injured after the collapse of an uncompleted five-storey hotel building in the early hours of Thursday in Ibadan….





40% Of Teachers Killed By Boko Haram Terrorists In North East ― Commission

Over 40 per cent of teachers in the North East have lost their lives to insurgency-related attacks, the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Alkali, has revealed…

EDITORIAL: Gorbachev’s Exit

THE passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), at 91 years of age brings a fitting end to the life of this revolutionary leader who sought to fundamentally change his country but who in so doing, changed t