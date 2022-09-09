Sanwo-Olu talks tough, vows to monitor new perm secs’ performances

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday sworn in 11 new permanent secretaries, vowing to personally monitor their performances in order to ensure they provide the required and expected service for their various ministries and agencies.

The governor gave this vow while speaking at the swearing ceremony which took place at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, even as he recalled that he personally interviewed and screened over 20 selected Directors out of which 11 were appointed.

Governor Sanwo-Olu pointed out that his administration was committed to the delivery of dividends of democracy and, therefore, charged the new appointees to deliver on the mandates of their duties as, according to him, his administration’s resolve to deliver dividends of democracy was unshaken.

“The process of selecting you was rigorous and intense. Our administration promotes competency. The appointment of these 11 permanent secretaries was a product of thoroughness. The role of permanent secretaries is fundamental to the success of any administration.

“This administration is committed to excellence and we believe we have appointed the best. I will personally monitor your performances individually. If you need assistance, you have access to me. Our course of delivering dividends of democracy is unshaken,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Head of Service (HOS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in his welcome address, told the new appointees to see their appointments as a call to do more, adding ‘to whom much is given, much more is expected.’

The new Permanent Secretaries are Mr Osinaike Olusegun Olawale posted to TGPS District IV; Dr Oyetola, Idowu Olufunke, TGPS District III; Oyegbola Olasunkanmi Mopileola, Public Service Office and Dawodu, Kikelomo Arinola, Central Internal Audit,

Others are: Toriola Abdulhafis Gbolahan posted to Ministry of Transport; Abidakun Olubusola Ajibola, Teaching Service Commission; Aina Ololade Olasupo, Ministry of Home Affairs; Kasunmu Ibilola Olufolake, Ministry of Science and Technology, Sogunle Michael Olumide, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Sotire Oluwole Olumide, Ministry of Waterfront and Infrastructure, and

Obajomo Ibrahim Amodu, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.

The governor was also sworn in a four-man Tribunal of Enquiry into Chieftaincy Matters, led by Justice Owolabi Dabiri, with the mandate to settle issues concerning traditional matters.

Sanwo-Olu said over 50 Chieftaincy cases had been dealt with since 2001 when the Tribunal was formed.

