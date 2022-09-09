Bala Mohammed swears in 6 new commissioners, 5 special advisers

The 6 newly appointed Commissioners in Bauchi State have been charged to be accountable and transparent in managing the meagre resource available to the government.

They are also advised to work harmoniously with their respective Permanent Secretaries in order to enhance their performances and move the state forward in line with the focus and agenda of the administration.

The State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir was speaking on Friday during the swearing ceremony of the Commissioners who were screened and confirmed by the State House of Assembly on Thursday as well as 5 newly appointed special advisers.

Bala Mohammed said that the appointments followed the resignation of some members of the State Executive Council (SEC) who contested and lost the last primary election of the PDP.

The six new Commissioners and five Special Advisers were assigned portfolios as members of the Bauchi State Executive Council immediately after the oath-taking ceremony held at the new Banquet Hall of the Government House.

The new Commissioners who took the oath of allegiance and office are Abdulkadir Ibrahim who returned as Commissioner Ministry of Works and Transport; Hajiya Zainab Baban Takko, Ministry of Commerce and Industries; Alhaji Adamu Babayo Gabarin, Ministry of information; Ahmed Aliyu Jalam, Ministry of Water Resource; Maryam Garba Bagel, Ministry of Power, Science and Technology as well as Dr Sabi’u Audu Gwalabe, Ministry of Health.

The Special Advisers include Alhaji Babayo Muhammad, Abubakar Bello Nawaila, Mr Gashom Daniel Danna and Sabo Sunusi Khalifa.

Speaking on behalf of the new appointees, the Commissioner of Works and Transport, Abdulkadir Ibrahim thanked the Governor for finding them worthy of the appointment among many other eminently qualified people across the state.

He expressed their commitment to making positive contributions in the formulation of policies that would improve the quality of life and standard of living of the citizens.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE