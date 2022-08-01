Buhari inaugurates agric mechanisation institute in Nasarawa

The federal government, on Monday, performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute, in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The ceremony was performed by President Muhammadu Buhari through his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

Speaking at the event, Gambari who was also represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Development Strategies, Abdullahi Omaki, said the present administration will continue to leverage on science and technology in its bid to transform agriculture in the country.

He said the establishment of the institute was part of the ongoing effort by the Buhari’s administration to further revolutionise the sector.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Executive Vice-chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mohammed Haruna said the agency has made significant breakthroughs in the development of various agricultural equipment and machines.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He noted that the institute will serve as a pilot site for the implementation of the agreement between Nigeria and Czech Republic on agriculture.

He said: “Working with the technology agency of Czech Republic, NASENI and AMEDI Lafia will research, develop equipment, and train ordinary Nigerians and professionals in the fields of Agriculture, food production, harvest and post-harvest, processing technologies, food preservation and packaging. It will also process agricultural waste to renewable energy among others.

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, while commending the federal government for the gesture said, “this project is geared towards transforming the agricultural sector into an industrial hub, through job creation, youth empowerment, skills acquisition for value addition.

“It is pertinent to state that, the intervention of the Federal Government in the conception and siting of this project is predicated on the believe that 80 percent of the world economy is Advanced Manufacturing Technology driven.”