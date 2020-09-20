Buhari greets Oluremi Tinubu at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former First Lady of Lagos State, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, who turns 60 on Monday.

He joined family, friends and political associates to celebrate the milestone, which he said is adorned by many years of service to the nation and humanity.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Sunday said the President saluted the senator, who has been re-elected three times to represent Lagos Central, “for her courage and tenacity in many daunting situations, and remaining consistent in her passion for inclusivity, particularly as it relates to women and children, who constitute the majority of the population, yet rank high on vulnerability.”

President Buhari noted, with gratitude, the loyalty and dedication of Sen. Tinubu to the growth of the governing party, All Progressives Congress, and her contributions to strengthening leadership structures at various levels, always providing wise counsels and advocating middle ground reconciliation in favour of greater good for the greater majority.

As the senator turns 60, the President believed the stage for better and more rewarding service has been set, with all the experiences gathered over the years from the Lagos State Government House, and as a ranking member the National Assembly.

President Buhari prayed for strength, good health and wisdom for the graceful matriarch of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu family.

