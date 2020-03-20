Kogi Police command arrests couple for aiding, abetting kidnappers

The Kogi state police command has arrested a couple,” Woli Apara and his wife for aiding and abetting kidnappers in Ogori/Magongo in Kogi Central.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP William Aya who disclosed this to newsmen on Friday said the couple were arrested for providing information to the Kidnappers while his wife was also arrested for cooking for the kidnappers at their base in the bush.

Eye witness account told our correspondent that no fewer than 6 people were kidnapped along Ageva /Ogori road between March 12 and Wednesday the 19th by unknown gun men

It was learnt that Kidnappers shifted their base to Okene -Ogori/Magongogo and Ageva Ogori axis terrorising unsuspecting public in the area in the last two weeks.

This followed the bombardment of all the flash points in Kogi West and East in the past two weeks by the security operatives in the State.

Sources told journalists that a woman and her daughter were abducted along Akpafa Magongo highway on 12th March 2020.

The victims were said to have boarded a taxi on their way to Akpafa LG when the incident occurred.

“On Friday 12th, another kidnapped incident took place in the evening along Magongo-Okene road and from there they crossed over to Ogori road where their suspected camp is said to be located.

“On Tuesday 17th at about 4.00 pm a man who was identified as Anchorman was kidnapped on his way back to Ogori from Okene on his motorcycle along Ogori-Okene road.

“On getting to their said camp, he met another victim there, while one person identified as “Woli Apara” living in the community was also found at the camp.

Sources hinted that earlier that two men had escaped miraculously, noting that

the people of the area have not quite recovered from that shocking incident when the kidnappers struck again at about 5.00 pm.

Toyin, one of the sales managers of Health Essential Pure water was kidnapped.

Aya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, however, said, that a joint task force of police in Kogi, vigilante and Army were drafted to the area and have successfully rescued all the victims, while Woli Apara and his wife have been arrested and providing useful information to the police.

Meanwhile, women have embarked on a prayer session to ward off incidents of kidnapping fast becoming daily occurrence in the twin town of Ogori and Magongo.