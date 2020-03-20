Coronavirus: Ondo govt advises churches, mosques to break services

As a follow up to the closure of schools in Ondo State by the state government to curtail the spread of coronavirus, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has advised that churches and mosques with large crowds to break their services.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, who said this is to curtail excessive physical contacts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The state government advised that “crowds in all Churches and Mosques across the state must be regulated until further notice. For emphasis, Churches and Mosques with large crowds are strongly advised to break into more worship syndicates(services). This is to curtail excessive physical contacts.

“That people should avoid the use of common cups and chalice in the case of Churches, for drinking. In this regard, it is advised that disposable cups must suffice, if at all”

He called for the indefinite postponement of the convocation ceremony of the Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, which was slated for Saturday, 21st March 2020.

The statement stated “Where there are needs for clarifications on the closure of schools, all stakeholders and partners, including examination bodies as well as proprietors of private schools are enjoined to get in touch with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology for such.

“While the government puts structures in place to confront the coronavirus pandemic, it is pertinent that the citizenry takes more seriously, the above precautionary measures in addition to those enumerated by Mr Governor in his broadcast to the State.”

