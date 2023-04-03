Leon Usigbe – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with multi-talented musician, Ebenezer Obey, on his 81st birthday, celebrating the talented performer for 66 years of impactful global career, with evergreen signature tunes from the 1950s.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Femi Adesina, the President affirmed the influence of Obey, known as ‘Chief Commander’, on the blossoming Nigerian musical industry since he started out at 15 years, bringing a fusion of juju and highlife into a musical band, International Brothers, in 1964, metamorphosing to ‘International Reformers’ in the ’70s.

He expressed the belief that the revered mentor and teacher expanded his reach through sharing knowledge, good works and charity, guiding younger musicians to get training and skills at his musical school, counselling many against destructive habits and providing scholarships for the less privileged, with visits to orphanages and other welfare institutions.

Buhari joined family members, friends, professional colleagues and fans of Obey in appreciating the life-long dedication, diligence and sacrifices that culminated in the successes, and the willingness to always place God at the centre.

He prayed for good health and more years of blessings for the octogenarian.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





INEC postpones governorship, state assembly elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed Governorship and State Assembly elections to Saturday 18th March 2023…

How weak online banking frustrates cargo clearance at Lagos ports

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) began its Naira redesign policy which led to scarcity across the country, port operations and haulage services have had to rely heavily on electronic transfer of funds…

19,000 unclaimed NYSC exemption certificates: LASU gives owners final collection deadline

The authorities of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, have given this Saturday as the final deadline for the owners of the unclaimed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificates…

From Qatar, Buhari goes to Daura for State elections

After a four-day trip to Doha, Qatar, President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country and headed straight to his hometown, Daura, Katsina ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections…