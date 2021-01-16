Buhari greets Bisi Akande at 82

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitated with Chief Bisi Akande, the pioneer Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress, (APC), as he marks his 82nd birthday, describing him as “one of the biggest and strongest pillars of democracy in the country.”

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Saturday said in a message to Akande, the President sent “best wishes” to the former Governor of Osun State, remarking that Chief Akande “is committed to service of the country and welfare of all citizens.”

According to President Buhari, “The party he helped to form and lead as the pioneer chairman has benefited tremendously, and continues to benefit from his astute leadership, wisdom and strong democratic convictions.”

President Buhari prayed for Chief Akande’s good health and longer life so that the elder statesman will continue to be useful to his fatherland and humanity.

