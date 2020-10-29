President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to the founder of Afe Babalola University, Aare Afe Babalola, on his 91st birthday, which comes up Friday, joining friends and family members to celebrate with the educationist, agriculturist and legal luminary.
According to a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Thursday, President Buhari congratulated Aare Babalola for another year added to his life, and more opportunities to give and show that sharing brings more joy than acquisition while commending his antecedents in health, education and legal career, training more than 2,500 lawyers in the country, with 15 already recognized as Senior Advocates of Nigeria.
ALSO READ: #EndSARS: South-East governors, other political, religious leaders meet in Enugu
The President saluted the educationist for his high sense of patriotism, visionary leadership and penchant for always channelling his energy and resources into projects that directly impact the life of Nigerians, and providing wise counsels to leaders in both the private and public sectors on best ways to move the country forward.
The statement added that as the renowned lawyer and philanthropist turns 91, President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will bless him and his family, and grant him longer life to keep serving the nation and humanity.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party. Afe Babalola
The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest. Afe babalola
The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. Afe babalola
His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness. Afe Babalola
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.
STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.