Buhari departs for Senegal hours after Kuje prison attack

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja Wednesday to participate in the International Development Association (IDA) for Africa Summit in Dakar, Senegal barely 24 hours after an attack on the Kuje prison facility in Abuja by suspected terrorists.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), announcing the trip explained that an institution of the World Bank Group, IDA is deepening its support to drive a resilient recovery for countries hit by the global crises of climate and COVID -19, growing levels of insecurity and more recently, by the impact of the war in Ukraine through its historic $93 billion 20th replenishment cycle (IDA20) which goes into effect between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2025.

He said at the High-Level event slated for Thursday, July 7 and hosted by President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal, President Buhari is expected to join other African leaders in an open Dialogue on Development Challenges and priorities as well as transformational initiatives that will lead to an outcome document, the Dakar Declaration.

According to the statement, ​this commitment is expected to chart the way forward for the transformation of the economies of these nations in partnership with the World Bank/IDA.

It informed that topics slated for discussion include: Financing for Recovery and Economic Transformation in Africa; Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security; Human Capital; Digital and Technological Innovation; and Energy Transition and Climate Change.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; as well as Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo.

Others on the entourage are the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; Director-General, Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha; and the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Olukayode Pitan.

President Buhari is expected back in the country at the end of the Summit on Thursday, July 7.

Rationalizing the trip in the midst of heightened terrorist attacks in the country, Mr Adesina said if the president cancels the journey, it will amount to giving in to the terrorists.

“Yes, the president should go because there’s an international conference meant for heads of states and presidents, he should attend. You should never give in to terrorists. The moment theories begin to stop you from doing things, then we might as well throw up our hands in surrender. The President should go ahead. Yes, it’s an international obligation Thank you.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE