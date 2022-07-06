Manpower development: 9,989 Police Constables pass out from 16 police colleges, training schools

The Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday passed out a total of 9,989 Police Constables of the 2020 batch of 10,000 Police Recruits from Four 4 Police Colleges and 12 Training Colleges across the country.

The Police Constables who have undergone 6 months of intensive and rigorous training in basic, intermediate and advanced Police studies, have engaged in physically exerting and intellectually challenging training activities that were carefully designed to transit the recruits from civilians to professional police officers with the right orientation to meet the challenges of policing an increasingly democratic and rule of the law-driven Nigerian environment.

Addressing the Constables in Bauchi, the IGP, Usman Baba Alkali said that the recruitment and training represent another huge step in the drive by the Federal Government to change the narratives of Policing by addressing the age-long manpower gap that has been inhibiting optimal police service delivery in this country.

Represented by AIG Zone 12, Bauchi, Audu Adamu Madaki, he explained that the manpower drive equally aims to meet and possibly surpass the United Nations (UN) recommendation of 1 Policeman to 400 people.

The IGP appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman Nigeria Police Council for the approval of recruiting 10,000 Police Constables into the Force yearly, and his determination to restore the lost police primacy by bequeathing to our beloved country a reformed and well-positioned Police Force with renewed capacity and commitment to attain its internal security mandate.

He similarly lauded the Honourable Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, as well as the Chairman and Commissioners of the Police Service Commission for the strong support and synergy which has aided in ensuring that the recruitment exercise is undertaken in the most transparent and efficient manner.

According to the IGP, 11 of the 10,000 Police Recruits who commenced the training could not meet up with components of the standards set for exercise in the course of the training hence they could not pass out as Police Constables.

He noted that shortly after this passing out parade, another set of ten thousand (10,000) recruits will be resuming training under the 2021 batch of the exercise.

In his final remarks, the IGP sounded a note of warning to the newly passed out Police Constables, who will be posted to their respective Local Government Areas for police duties, that the bedrock of policing is discipline, emphasizing that their success as Police Officers is entirely dependent on the quality of their character, discipline, and professionalism.

He, therefore, admonished them to resolve not to engage in any activity that will be unedifying to their good name, that of their families, and indeed the Force as they commence their policing career today.

The IGP assured citizens that a new Police is being evolved to protect Nigerians with courage and serve them with compassion.

A total of 532 Constables from Bauchi and Gombe States graduated from the Police Training College in Bauchi.

